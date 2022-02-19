WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Rossoneri spurned a chance to go four points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, and would have slumped to a shock defeat but for Ante Rebic's 77th-minute equaliser.

It had all started so well for the leader at Stadio Arechi, where Junior Messias put it in front just five minutes in on Sunday (AEDT).

But Federico Bonazzoli levelled in the first half with an acrobatic volley after Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan flapped at a cross, and Milan Djuric gave the bottom side the lead with a header with 72 minutes played.

Substitute Rebic came to the rescue with his first goal since September, scoring from long range, but this will go down as two points dropped for Milan in the title race.

Rossoneri head coach Pioli does not believe his team is considered to be capable of dethroning Inter, but he expects it to perform far better than it managed in a game it really ought to have won.

Pioli said: "The situation around Milan is strange. Nobody thinks we can win the Scudetto and then you ask me if we can still win the Scudetto.

"We are undoubtedly disappointed and for this reason we will try to do better from the next match. We had to produce a different performance. We were not lacking mentally, but quality was lacking."

Inter has the chance to return to the summit when it faces Sassuolo on Monday (AEDT), as it only trails its city rival by two points.

Pioli says Milan must not dwell on a setback that halted its run of three consecutive wins.

He said: "We are disappointed. We had started well and there were all the conditions to manage our advantage better. We could have dominated the game better.

"We manage to equalise, but we have to try to do better. We had to be more lucid because then the right opportunity would have come.

"We have to think about playing as we are able to do, during the week we will analyse the goals scored. It is useless to think about what we could have done, we try to secure as many points as possible and do better the things we know how to do."