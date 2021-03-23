Prandelli joined La Viola in November for a second time after previously managing the club between 2005 and 2010 before taking over from Marcello Lippi as Italy's national team boss.

He replaced Giuseppe Iachini in November, but oversaw just five wins in 21 Serie A games to leave Fiorentina 14th in the table. His last game in charge was Monday's (AEDT) 3-2 home defeat to Milan.

In a statement posted on the club's official website, Prandelli said he stood down after a "dark cloud" had developed inside him.

"This is the second time I've left Fiorentina," he said. "The first time was not my decision, but this time it is. In life, as well as the good times, there are also dark moments which can get on top of you.

"I have been going through a period of profound distress which is preventing me from being who I really am. I began this experience with joy and love, spurred on by the enthusiasm of the new owners.

"It's likely that my love for the city, and the memories of the great moments I've experienced here, made me blind to the early signs that something wasn't right inside.

"My decision has been guided by the enormous responsibility I have towards the players, the club and – last but certainly not least – to the Fiorentina fans, for whom I have great respect.

"All players at this level have talent, and when you have talent you are perceptive – I wouldn't want my distress to be picked up and affect the team's performances.

"Over the past few months, a dark cloud has developed inside of me, changing the way I see things. I came here to give 100 per cent, but I now feel that this is no longer possible and therefore I have decided to step back for the good of everyone involved.

"I'm aware that this could be the end of my career as a coach, but I have no regrets and don't wish to have any.

"The world I've been a part of for my whole life probably isn't right for me anymore – I no longer see myself in it.

"I've certainly changed, but the world is moving faster than I thought, too. That's why I believe the time has come for me to stop being swept along, stop for a while and rediscover my true self once again."