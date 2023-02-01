The France international has yet to feature for Juve since rejoining the club from Manchester United at the start of the season due to a succession of setbacks.

He sustained a knee injury in pre-season that later required surgery, forcing him to miss the entire season to date and France's World Cup campaign.

Pogba was back on the substitutes' bench for last week's Serie A meeting with Monza, but he was not brought on by Allegri as Juve suffered a shock 2-0 loss at Allianz Stadium.

Allegri confirmed at Thursday's (AEDT) pre-match press conference that the 29-year-old is now nursing another minor issue that will rule him out of the visit of Lazio.

"I haven't decided anything tomorrow in terms of the squad, apart from [Leonardo] Bonucci, who is still out, and Pogba due to flexor soreness," Allegri said.

"Unfortunately, when you've been out for so many months and raise the intensity level, pain comes and more time is needed."

Pogba, who signed a four-year deal with Juventus, has not played a competitive game since former club United's 4-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool last April.

"It takes time. Nobody can work miracles," Allegri said. "His body must adapt. We must use him wisely and in the right moment when he is ready."

In better news for Juve, Allegri confirmed Dusan Vlahovic will start his first game since October after returning as a substitute last week.

"Vlahovic will start, but I have to decide on the others," he said. "The game could last 120 minutes, so subs will be important. I'll decide the line-up after tomorrow's training."

Juventus was docked 15 points last month following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings and are now 15 points off the top four after last week's loss to Monza.

The Bianconeri turn focus to the Coppa Italia next – a competition they last won in the 2020-2021 season – and Allegri is hoping to put the club's points deduction to one side.

"The points deduction should not be an excuse for bad results," he said. "We must go on the pitch and do what's required.

"It may be the first time a team has been docked 15 points, but we must handle this situation in the best way. We'll do our best in the Coppa Italia."