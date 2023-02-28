Pogba, who has endured several injury setbacks since re-joining from Manchester United, appeared as a second-half substitute at the Allianz Stadium and helped Juve record its fourth successive Serie A win.

Massimiliano Allegri's side was forced to respond twice in the first half, Juan Cuadrado and Danilo cancelling out goals from Yann Karamoh and Antonio Sanabria.

Juve completed the turnaround in the final 20 minutes with Bremer and Adrien Rabiot sealed the points and ensured the Bianconeri's 18th straight derby without defeat.

Torino shook off the tag of being the only team not to score from a corner in Serie A this season after just 92 seconds when Alessandro Buongiorno flicked on Aleksey Miranchuk's corner and an unmarked Karamoh tucked away.

Juventus responded in the 16th minute as Filip Kostic found Cuadrado at the far post, with the Colombia international's effort deflecting into the roof of the net via Ricardo Rodriguez.

Torino regained the lead two minutes before the break when Sanabria poked home Ivan Ilic's low cross, but a frantic first half saw Juve level again in stoppage time – Danilo heading in from Angel Di Maria's corner.

Both sides rattled the crossbar after the break; Dusan Vlahovic denied before Karol Linetty was thwarted by the woodwork at the other end.

Allegri introduced Pogba and Federico Chiesa and the latter made an impact within two minutes, delivering a precise centre that was headed in by Bremer.

And local bragging rights were secured when Rabiot bundled home Kostic's free-kick at the far post – that goal allowed to stand after a long VAR check for offside.