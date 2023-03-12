MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial

Coach Allegri explained Pogba's situation before Juventus continued its Serie A campaign with a 4-2 victory, at the end of a turbulent week for French midfielder Pogba.

The former Manchester United player has had a torrid time of things with knee and thigh injuries since embarking on a second spell at Juventus last July, appearing for just 34 minutes across two substitute appearances.

Pogba appeared to have put those issues behind him when briefly featuring in back-to-back games against Torino and Roma, but he was dropped for the Europa League match with Freiburg on Friday (AEDT).

That was down to Pogba turning up late for a team meeting, yet Allegri said he would be involved against Sampdoria.

However, that plan changed on match day, dealing another blow to player and club.

Allegri told DAZN before kick-off: "This morning while he was taking free-kicks he felt discomfort in his adductor, he stopped.

"Tomorrow we will see the extent of the damage. Tonight he could have given us a hand but we are waiting for him, it's a year like this anyway, these things happen in life too.

"He must be good and strong to get up and want to return to the player he was before."