The France international is set for a second spell with the Bianconeri after his departure from Manchester United upon the expiration of his contract.

Pogba was greeted by many Juventus supporters when he arrived at the club's medical centre on Sunday (AEST), having jetted into Turin the previous day.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, who is expected to sign a four-year deal at the club, enjoyed a trophy-laden first spell with the Serie A giant between 2012 and 2016.

Pogba won the Scudetto in each of his four seasons and helped the club reach the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, while registering 34 goals in 178 appearances across all competitions.

The ex-United midfielder is set to be joined at Juve by another former Red Devil in Angel Di Maria, who underwent and passed a medical on Saturday (AEST) after leaving Paris Saint-Germain last season.