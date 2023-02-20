Milan is fourth in the table, having gone a costly five league matches without a win across January and the start of February.

Still, the Rossoneri were not in a dissimilar position at this stage of last season, in third place before rallying to win the Scudetto.

Coach Pioli receiving the Golden Bench award: a well-deserved accolade, Boss 🥇👏



Stefano Pioli vince la Panchina d'Oro 2021/22, complimenti Mister 🥇👏

#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/EuOs0eQHAD — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 20, 2023

Pioli received the top honour at the Panchina d'Oro – Italian football's coaching awards – on Tuesday (AEDT) in recognition of that stunning Milan triumph.

But the coach knows there will be no repeat this year as leader Napoli is 18 points ahead.

Although Milan is five points down on where it was after 23 games of 2021-2022, it still only trails Inter in second by three points. Napoli is the clear outliers.

"We were in position until the 'famous' period of decline," Pioli said. "And then anyway we would still be in position if Napoli were not having the season they are having.

"We must be honest in saying that Napoli are doing something exceptional, we must congratulate them.

"Otherwise all the other teams of our level would be there to play for the title within a few points – as it was last season."