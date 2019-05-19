After a forgettable opening half at San Siro the game burst into life when Ignazio Abate felled Luca Paganini shortly after the restart.

Donnarumma kept out Camillo Ciano's spot-kick, though, and Piatek showed great movement in the area to end a run of six games in all competitions without a goal in the 57th minute. Suso's exquisite free-kick put the game beyond doubt.

Milan's attempts to force the issue yielded few first-half chances.​ Suso's whipped right-wing cross that Fabio Borini just failed to meet preceded a scuffed volley from Tiemoue Bakayoko.

In stark contrast to a poor first half, the second provided a lively start when Borini fired wastefully over from 10 yards with only the goalkeeper to beat.

That miss appeared more costly when Abate clumsily went into the back of Paganini, but Donnarumma saved his team-mate by keeping out Ciano's effort low to his left.

Milan made the most of the reprieve when the lively Piatek turned home Borini's miscued shot from six yards.

Suso added a touch of quality to the game with a stunning 20-yard free-kick that hit the crossbar before nestling in the goal.

Donnarumma produced another big save from Luca Valzania's well-struck volley in the closing stages, but Milan was otherwise untroubled.