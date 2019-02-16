On target in each of his previous three appearances, Poland international Piatek struck either side of half-time to help secure a come-from-behind victory that moved Milan four points clear of the host, which slipped down to seventh.

No striker has ever reached six goals so quickly in a Rossoneri jersey, as he achieved the mark in only 310 minutes of game time in both the Serie A and Coppa Italia fixtures he has played so far.

His first cancelled out Remo Freuler's 33rd-minute opener before Hakan Calhanoglu completed the quick-fire turnaround with a thunderous drive 10 minutes after the interval.

That set the stage for Piatek to extend his prolific start with the Rossoneri to by making it six goals in his past four matches and, although the 23-year-old was later withdrawn after a knock to his foot, Gennaro Gattuso's side was able to sew up a crucial result in the fight for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Franck Kessie, facing his parent club, fluffed two good chances to open the scoring in the early stages, blasting a shot wastefully high and nodding a Suso cross wide of the near post.

Atalanta was otherwise on top during the first half and deservedly led when Freuler forced a first-time effort through Gianluigi Donnarumma after Josip Ilicic's fine build-up play.

But Piatek ensured parity was restored on the stroke of half-time with a sublime flicked finish across Etrit Berisha from Ricardo Rodriguez's cross.

Atalanta looked to be reasserting control until, out of nothing, playmaker Calhanoglu rifled an unstoppable rocket into the bottom-right corner.

The visitors were buoyed and Piatek put the seal on their impressive fightback by bravely rising between goalkeeper Berisha and Duvan Zapata to head in Calhanoglu's corner, stretching Milan's unbeaten streak to seven Serie A matches.

Roma and Lazio will have opportunities to close back to within a point over the next couple of days but, with a commendable maturity and a striker in irresistible form, Gattuso's side appears well placed to return to Europe's top table.