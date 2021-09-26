Sergej Milinkovic Savic fired Lazio ahead at the 10th-minute, before Pedro scored against his former club to make it 2-0 in the 19th-minute.

Roma regrouped minutes before half-time, pulling one back through Ibanez, before Felipe Anderson restored Lazio's two-goal lead in the 63rd minute.

It was a tense final 20 minutes after Roma pulled one back from the penalty spot through Jordan Veretout, but Lazio held as Mauricio Sarri's side moved into the top six.