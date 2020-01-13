Parma adds to lowly Lecce's woes January 13, 2020 23:08 3:51 min Leece suffered its fourth league defeat in a row as Parma moved up to seventh spot with the 2-0 win on Tuesday (AEDT). Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Parma Serie A Leece -Latest Videos 1:03 min The 18 passes that will reassure Barcelona fans 1:13 min Smoke delays Australian Open qualifying 1:13 min Barty saddened by 'devastating' bushfires 0:20 min Sarri's wife thinks he's 'the same d***head' 0:30 min Barcelona sacks Valverde, appoints Setien 3:51 min Parma adds to lowly Lecce's woes 0:37 min Mourinho unsure on Kane return 0:46 min Marquinhos signs new PSG deal until 2024 1:16 min Muller to decide on Bayern future at season's end 0:55 min Federer's advice for Barty