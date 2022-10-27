The 29-year-old was one of several people injured during an incident at a supermarket in Carrefour.

Monza confirmed Mari is receiving care at Niguarda hospital in Milan, but his condition remains unknown.

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today's dreadful incident in Italy.



We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022

According to reports, the suspect was arrested by police and subsequently taken into custody.

Mari has made eight appearances for Monza in Serie A this season, scoring in their 2-0 victory over Spezia earlier this month.