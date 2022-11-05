MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

It was a ninth straight win in Italy's top flight for Luciano Spaletti's team, which put the disappoinment of a UEFA Champions League home defeat to Liverpool behind it to secure a valuable victory away from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Victor Osimhen, fresh of a hat-trick against Sassuolo last week, proved the inspiration for Napoli, making amends for a handball that allowed Atalanta to go ahead from the spot by nodding home the equaliser from a corner. He then raced away as Napoli built a swift attack from the back to provide an assist for Elif Elmas 10 minutes before the break, and the Georgian's goal would turn out to be the winner.

Things didn't start well for the visitors as Atalanta applied early pressure on the league leader, Alex Meret forced into a sharp early save as Ademola Lookman broke clear and fed a perfect pass to Rasmus Hojlund that Dane couldn't get past the Napoli keeper.

The hosts appeared to have Napoli's defence caught in two minds with a number of attacks, in the 19th minute, it cracked as Atalanta earned a penalty.

Teun Koopmeiners delivered a corner which caused problems in the Napoli box, and as the ball pinged around, Osimhen was adjudged to have handled the ball by the video assistant referee (VAR) and Lookman stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

The lead lasted less than five minutes, though, as poor defending from a short corner at the other end saw Osimhen rise unmarked to nod home a cross from Piotr Zielinski unchallenged.

Osimhen was again at the centre of things as Napoli took the lead, collecting a pass from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa on the halfway line before racing down the right side of the field and delivering a cross for Elmas to fire home.

Atalanta came out for the second half seemingly fired up to get back in the game, and it almost happened on 54 minutes when Lookman hit the bar after Meret had palmed a shot from Joakim Maele into his path.

Indeed the hosts arguably had the better chances of the second period on the whole, but simply couldn't apply the finishing touch as Napoli hung on to secure a victory that puts more space between it and the chasing pack.