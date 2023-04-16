The Nigeria international has been instrumental to the Partenopei's success this season as they close in on a third Scudetto title and first since 1990.

With 25 goals in 30 games across all competitions this term, Osimhen's rich form has seen him touted for a potential big-money exit from Naples this year.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and a host of Premier League teams have been touted with a move in the next transfer window.

Osimhen hinted that he is not immediately looking to depart Naples, though.

"It was tough for me to make my dream come true, [to become] a professional football player," he told TG5. "Now we are about to win.

"I'm at a great club and my career is growing. I am already at one of the biggest clubs [in Europe] and I could not ask for more.

"Forza Napoli, always!"

Osimhen made his return from injury in a goalless draw with Verona on SUnday (AEST), a result that left Napoli 14 points clear of second-place Lazio in Serie A.

With the second leg of its Champions League quarter-final to come against Milan, the forward is already preparing to celebrate Scudetto success with the club.

"We are close to the objective and cannot wait to make our dream come true, to make it a reality," he said.

"The players always believed. We always thought we could do something exceptional, even when nobody else believed we could.

"The affection from the city is extraordinary. I have never received so much love.

"I can't wait to celebrate with them at the stadium."