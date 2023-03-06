The Georgia international arrived from Dinamo Batumi in July and has taken Italy by storm as a central figure in Napoli's Scudetto charge.

Luciano Spalletti's side sits 15 points clear at the Serie A summit after 25 games, with no player boasting more than Kvaratskhelia's nine assists in the Italian top flight this term.

The 22-year-old, who has been linked to a host of Europe's elite clubs, has added another 10 goals of his own in the league.

Napoli striker Osimhen is the only Serie A player to boast more direct goal involvements this season (22 – 19G, 3A) and the Nigeria international expects Kvaratskhelia to go all the way to the top.

Osimhen, speaking after winning Italy's Foreign Press Association award for the best foreign player, said: "He's a great guy, I understood that immediately.

"Everyone loves him in the dressing room, not only for what he does on the pitch but also for what he does off the pitch.

"I believe he can win the Ballon d'Or in the next few years, I hope he also brings many successes to Napoli."

While Kvaratskhelia continues to draw transfer interest from around the globe, Osimhen has been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old reiterated his commitment to Napoli for the foreseeable future as Spalletti's side aim for a first league championship since 1990.

He said: "Playing in Serie A is wonderful for me. I know that people consider the Premier League to be the most important championship in the world, but for now I don't think about it, I don't know what will happen.

"I'm working hard and I'm happy to play in Naples. I do my best to achieve my goals and maybe to play in the Premier League one day, but I'm enjoying the moment.

"For me, Serie A remains a great challenge, with different characteristics from other leagues and with fans who they always make you feel their support. In this aspect, for me, it's the best league."