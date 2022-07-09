WATCH Di Maria in Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Di Maria, 34, has won league titles with Benfica, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and netted 14 goals with 21 assists in his seven UEFA Champions League campaigns playing for the French giant.

Over the past decade, his 131 assists in Europe's top-five leagues trails only Thomas Muller (149 assists) and Lionel Messi (174).

In Di Maria's first interview as a Juventus player, he said coming to the historic club is something that had been on his bucket list.

"[It means] everything, because I have been in every country, in the best team, and I was missing Italy," he said.

"The best team in Italy is Juve, it is the biggest club and I was very excited, very eager to come.

"I knew that last year Juve couldn't win the Scudetto or the Coppa d'Italia, and I think that the motivation to come and to be able to achieve everything with Juve was something very nice, and that's why I said yes.

"For me it's a new step in my career… from the moment I said yes, I'm seeing it on the first day, all the people here are like a family, all the time looking after you. That makes me very happy."

When asked what he could promise the Juventus fans, Di Maria said he can guarantee that his will to win will never be in question.

"I think the only thing I can promise the fans is my effort," he said. "My sacrifice, the mentality of wanting to win – and to be able to achieve as many titles as possible.

"I will always leave everything on the field, as I have always done. That will never be lacking.

"Hopefully we can win all the titles and we'll all be very happy."

In Juventus's first statement on the Argentine's signing, it called him "a world-class forward, capable of scoring exceptional goals, but also able to coordinate the entire frontline, often sending his teammates through on goal."

It finished saying: "He is Angel Di Maria. And he is a Juventus player."