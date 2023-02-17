Victory at Mapei Stadium made it seven Serie A wins in a row since a 1-0 defeat to Inter in its first game back after the FIFA World Cup, extending the Partenopei's lead at the summit to 18 points.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front early on with a wonderful solo effort, before their other talisman, Victor Osimhen, made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark to become the club's first player to net in seven successive top-flight games in the three-points-for-a-win era.

Sassuolo somewhat contentiously had a goal chalked off late in the first half, but thereafter Napoli's game management was exceptional, with the only shame for the visitor coming late on when Giovanni Simeone had a goal disallowed for offside.

It took Napoli 12 minutes to take charge as Kvaratskhelia breezed through midfield and coolly slotted into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards.

⚽️ WHAT A GOAL! @en_sscnapoli takes the lead and guess who!! Spellbinding stuiff from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia! 🪄



👀LIVE BLOG 👉 https://t.co/gqCUhIfftT



— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 17, 2023

Armand Lauriente and Osimhen were both then denied by the post at either end, though the latter did not have to wait much longer to get his customary goal.

The Nigerian brilliantly held off two defenders before catching Andrea Consigli off guard with a ferocious effort hit early from a tight angle.

🤯🤯 ARE YOU KIDDING!! @victorosimhen9 had no right to score from there, but he SMASHES it past the 'keeper to give @en_sscnapoli a 2-0 lead!



👀LIVE BLOG 👉 https://t.co/73q1ohlOcx



— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 17, 2023

Sassuolo's Lauriente thought he had followed suit just before the break, only for his tap-in to be disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Osimhen spurned a one-on-one opportunity early in the second half, and Andrea Pinamonti nodded agonisingly wide at the other end.

Substitute Simeone appeared to have added further gloss in stoppage time, yet VAR cut short his celebrations as Napoli had to settle for two.