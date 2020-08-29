Napoli's fans attend pre-season match August 30, 2020 01:44 0:51 min Italy welcomed football fans back to stadiums for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were introduced, with Napoli's faithful among the lucky ones. Highlights Napoli Football Serie A Coronavirus -Latest Videos 3:13 min Ligue 1: Rennes v Montpellier 22:55 min Soccer Xtra - Episode 3 5:49 min SPFL: Hamilton Academical v Rangers 2:49 min Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur v Birmingham City 1:31 min Community Shield: Arsenal v Liverpool 1:31 min Klopp 'sad' as Liverpool attackers fall flat 0:52 min Aubameyang deal 'close', Arteta says 1:31 min Auba seals another Arsenal trophy triumph 1:23 min Osaka injury gives Azarenka a walkover 3:35 min Friendlies: Tottenham Hotspur v Reading