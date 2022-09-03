Napoli stays top with comeback win over Lazio September 3, 2022 23:08 3:47 min Napoli conceded an early goal, but regrouped through new recruits Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae to earn a 2-1 win over Lazio and remain top of Serie A. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Lazio Napoli Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:40 min Ross County v Aberdeen 5:26 min Hibernian v Kilmarnock 5:37 min FC Nantes v PSG 4:04 min Fiorentina v Juventus 6:18 min AC Milan v Inter Milan 3:14 min FC Union v Bayern Munich 5:13 min St Johnstone v St Mirren 5:30 min Livingston v Hearts 5:30 min Motherwell v Dundee United 0:32 min Galtier explains Neymar absence in PSG win