The Partenopei had been set to play on Saturday but will now take to the pitch at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday instead.

It means Napoli now plays after second-placed Lazio, meaning the title will be won if it wins after its nearest rival potentially fails to beat Inter Milan at San Siro earlier the same day.

Nevertheless, Spalletti says his players remain focused on the task in hand, also urging them not to take anything for granted against in-form Salernitana, which is unbeaten in eight matches.

"We've known for a long time what our direction is," the coach said during his pre-match press conference. "We continue on our path so far, then there are things that are above us that we can't control.

"It's OK to be controlled by other things, and we adapt. But we will be ready to play our game, we would have been ready today anyway. Let's just play.

"We have not entrusted our Scudetto to the judge or to fate, but to our idea of football, to make happy those who wait for us with bated breath for hours at an airport or in the street just to see an Azzurri coach pass by.

"The team must not change anything, and for the desire that I saw this morning, I am convinced that we will play our game.

"I don't know if it will be enough because we will face a strong opponent, they haven't lost in eight games. What happened has motivated the opponents more, but we will do what we had to do today."