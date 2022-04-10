Napoli loses to Fiorentina in blow to title hopes April 10, 2022 23:36 3:59 min Napoli missed the chance to close the gap on league leader AC Milan after losing 3-2 to Fiornetina at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Monday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Fiorentina Napoli Football Serie A -Latest Videos 5:15 min Celtic smashes seven past St. Johnstone 6:56 min Xavi praises Barca 'mentality' after last-gasp win 1:30 min Premier League: Brentford v West Ham 1:31 min Premier League: Norwich City v Burnley 1:30 min Premier League: Leicester City v Crystal Palace 1:27 min LaLiga: Espanyol v Celta Vigo 1:37 min LaLiga: Osasuna v Deportivo Alaves 4:03 min Serie A: Genoa v Lazio 3:55 min Serie A: Torino v AC Milan 3:09 min Opelka beats Isner in Houston final