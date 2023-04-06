WATCH Lecce v Napoli LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Osimhen sustained a thigh injury while representing Nigeria during last month's international break, causing him to miss the Serie A meeting with Milan on Monday (AEST).

His absence was felt as Milan thrashed the champion-elect 4-0, but Napoli is positive regarding his prospects of featuring in the first leg of its European tie against the Rossoneri.

Before Thursday's (AEST) trip to San Siro, Napoli will look to get its title charge back on track at Lecce, where Spalletti will not have Osimhen available.

Asked about Osimhen's chances of facing Lecce, Spalletti said: "Tomorrow there is no chance. With the schedule, we said we must get to the next week.

"There are many possibilities to see him against Milan, but we have to wait for the practical development of next week's work."

Osimhen's tally of 21 goals in Serie A this campaign is at least seven more than that of any other player, with Inter's Lautaro Martinez second in the scoring charts with 14.

The 24-year-old has hit 15 goals across all competitions since the turn of the year – a tally only bettered by Karim Benzema and Marcus Rashford (17 each) among players from the top five European leagues.

Despite Osimhen's absence, Spalletti expects Napoli to respond to last week's disappointment as it looks to close in on a first Scudetto since the 1989-1990 season.

"The week developed in the best possible way, I saw some great training sessions," Spalletti said. "It always amazes me, I've only had this a few times in my career.

"It's a very important match, we know how to face it. A performance is needed in these cases, after a defeat.

"We still need five victories, 15 points, then everyone can say what they want."