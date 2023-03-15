The Slovakia international has appeared in all of Napoli's Serie A and Champions League matches this season so far, having become a key player for the Scudetto frontrunner.

Playing in holding midfield, Lobotka joined the club in January 2020 from Celta Vigo and has since grown in influence – particularly following the departure of Fabian Ruiz.

Previously settling for a bit-part role, Lobotka's status as one of the first names on the teamsheet this season has coincided with Luciano Spalletti's men establishing a dominant 18-point lead at the top of the league, looking almost certain to win a first title since 1990.

Napoli has also made a splash in this season's Champions League, including in a 4-1 demolition of 2022 finalists Liverpool in Naples.

Since his arrival, Lobotka has scored just twice for the Partenopei, with the last of these goals coming in his side's season-opening 5-2 victory over Hellas Verona in August.

After his new contract was announced on Wednesday, Lobotka will be hoping to make his 100th competitive appearance for Napoli in their Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lobotka also has three goals in his 43 caps for Slovakia.