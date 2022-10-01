WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

An early brace from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, his first goals in Serie A, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's fifth of his first Serie A season will keep Napoli in first place unless Atalanta beats Fiorentina by five goals on Monday (AEDT).

Napoli has won six on the bounce between Italy's top flight and the UEFA Champions League and goes into Wednesday's (AEDT) trip to Ajax in high spirits, knowing it could take a big step towards the knockout stage of Europe's top competition.

Luciano Spalletti's side has also netted 18 times in eight league fixtures despite missing starting centre-forward Victor Osimhen for its past three matches.

Torino, which scored through Antonio Sanabria just before the break, remains ninth after losing a third straight game and is level on 10 points with local rival Juventus, which hosts Bologna on Monday (AEDT).

Ivan Juric's side acquitted itself well in Naples once it recovered from Anguissa's strikes in the sixth and 12th minutes, the Cameroon midfielder first heading in Mario Rui's pinpoint cross before charging unchallenged towards goal and doubling the hosts' lead.

Kvaratskhelia then scored a similar goal to Anguissa's second from the opposite flank in the 37th minute, bursting onto Piotr Zielinski's through ball and rolling a low finish in off the post.

Torino pushed throughout the second half after Sanabria forced one back in the 44th minute but couldn't find a way back, allowing Napoli to celebrate another win.