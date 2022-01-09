Napoli edges Sampdoria to reclaim third spot January 9, 2022 20:06 4:04 min Napoli leapfrogged Atalanta in third spot thanks to a 1-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Napoli Sampdoria Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:06 min Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Koln 4:06 min Bundesliga: VfL Bochum v Wolfsburg 4:11 min Serie A: Inter v Lazio 3:59 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Salernitana 4:05 min Mourinho bemoans lacking personality in defeat 3:15 min Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG 3:15 min Sub-par PSG steals late point to deny Lyon 4:11 min Inter beats Lazio to reclaim top spot in Serie A 3:03 min AFCON 2021: Ethiopia v Cape Verde 3:03 min Tavares gets Cape Verde off to winning start