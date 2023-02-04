According to captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Napoli has a "huge opportunity" this season but "can’t let up an inch" in its Serie A title hunt.

Gli Azzurri have a 13-point lead atop the Italian top flight as they aim to add a third league trophy to the two won in 1987 and 1990 when Diego Maradona was at his brilliant best.

Napoli has won 17 of 20 league games this season – including 15 of its past 16 – scoring 48 goals and conceding just 15. It has lost just once in Serie A.

Before its match at Spezia, Di Lorenzo spoke to the official Serie A website, saying: "It would be false of me to say that we don't have a huge opportunity this season but there's a very long way to go and we can't let up an inch.

"We just need to stay focused on our work which is what has got us where we are at this point of the season."

It is the first time in the three points for a win era (since 1994-95) that there has been 13 points between the first and second teams in Serie A after 20 games.

"I never imagined such a start to the season, what we are doing is something really special and is just rewards for all the hard work we put in during pre-season and the summer, and continue to do now," Di Lorenzo said.

"From the first day there was a good feeling among the players in the dressing room, with lots of youngsters wanting to show their value to the squad, especially after a strange summer where some important players left.

"Our confidence and belief has grown game after game and it's up to us now to keep it going."

Luciano Spalletti has surprised many with his ability to produce such a dominant team despite losing players such as Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and Fabian Ruiz among others at the end of last season.

"Our ability to control games and manage possession has developed a lot these past two years," Di Lorenzo added.

"I’d also add that we are more confident, sharper and freer on the field of play; this has grown as the results got better. We’re really happy and just need to keep it up.

"More than ever, the [Stadio Diego Armando Maradona] this year is giving a massive helping hand. You can feel the passion of the fans who back us to the hilt in every game, you can almost touch it. We can only thank them.

"And I've also realised the mood in the city depends on our result at the weekend, so this huge responsibility motivates us even more."