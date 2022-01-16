Nani delivers on debut as Venezia snatches point January 16, 2022 19:47 4:02 min Former Manchester United star Nani made an immediate impact for new club Venezia, providing the assist for David Okeree's equaliser two minutes after coming on as a substitute against Empoli. WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Empoli Serie A Nani Venezia -Latest Videos 3:37 min Djokovic banned from Australia for three years 4:01 min Serie A: Atalanta v Inter Milan 0:30 min Benitez shocked by 'magnitude of task' at Everton 4:01 min Inter's win streak ends with Atalanta stalemate 6:55 min Algeria on the ropes after Equatorial Guinea shock 4:04 min Roma edges Cagliari to snap winless run 5:19 min AFCON 2021: Tunisia v Mauritania 4:09 min AFCON 2021: Gambia v Mali 1:30 min Premier League: Leeds United v West Ham 1:28 min Premier League: Liverpool v Brentford