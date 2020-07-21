Muriel strike extends Atalanta's winning run July 22, 2020 00:52 2:26 min Atalanta extended its unbeaten run to 15 games after Luis Muriel struck the only goal in his side's win over Bologna on Wednesday (AEST). Watch EVERY Serie A game LIVE, only on beIN CONNECT | 2-Week Free Trial, Subscribe Now! Highlights Atalanta Bologna Football Serie A -Latest Videos 2:26 min Muriel strike extends Atalanta's winning run 6:33 min Mbappe to stay at PSG next season 'no matter what' 4:28 min Serie A: Sassuolo v AC Milan 4:28 min Pioli signs new Milan deal as Rangnick talks end 1:31 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Arsenal 4:28 min Ibrahimovic double sends AC Milan fifth 6:33 min Friendlies: PSG v Celtic 1:31 min Aston Villa out of bottom three as Arsenal stalls 0:33 min Premier League: Watford v Manchester City 4:28 min Donnarumma eclipses Buffon with 200th appearance