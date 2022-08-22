Jose Mourinho says he is worried about an injury Nicolo Zaniolo sustained in the win over Cremonese, but "crying about it does not help".

Attacking midfielder Zaniolo damaged his shoulder in the 1-0 Serie A victory at the Stadio Olimpico and had to be replaced just before half-time.

Another injury setback for the luckless Giallorossi came just a day after new signing Georginio Wijnaldum sustained a broken leg in training.

Roma boss Mourinho is concerned that Zaniolo could similarly be facing a lengthy absence, but he says the must not feel sorry for themselves.

"I am worried, but that is life," Mourinho said. "Crying about it does not help.

"Obviously, you have ideas and plans in place for how you want to play – and then you immediately find yourself in a situation where we are a few players down. But that's football, it can happen, and we need to look forward."

Mourinho is unsure whether he will be able to go back into the transfer market for replacements.

"Right now, everyone wants the same thing, which is to make the right decisions for the club," he said. "These decisions are down to the ownership and the general manager.

"They know before this exactly what I would have liked – and now we have these new difficulties after the injuries to Zaniolo and Wijnaldum. But we are all united and together we will try to find the best possible solution."

Chris Smalling scored the only goal of the game against Cremonese to make it two Serie A wins out of two for Roma.