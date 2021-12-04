WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

First-half goals from Hakan Calhanoglu, former Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries consigned an injury-hit Roma to a second straight defeat after it finally appeared to have found some form.

Mourinho had cancelled his pre-match news conference on Saturday (AEDT) and was unwilling to field questions from the host broadcaster or assembled media after the defeat.

When a journalist attempted to ask Mourinho a question, the former Inter Milan boss went on the attack.

"I do not want to answer the question," Mourinho began. "It's easy to ask questions like this, and obviously your job is easier and that's why we get a lot more money than you."

Mourinho then offered up his own thoughts on the game before leaving the media room.

"They are stronger than us in normal conditions. In abnormal conditions they are much stronger," Mourinho said.

"We made mistakes, the third goal is ridiculous, but as a coach I have had many defeats, many negative feelings with my players.

"Whoever gives everything he has is not obliged to do more. The boys, with all their difficulties, did the best they could. I am with them.

"In my opinion the referee was fine. He clearly did not impact the result.

"The only thing he missed was a yellow card for Bryan Cristante, because we must be far and away the dirtiest team in Serie A – it's incredible how many yellow cards we pick up.

"Nevertheless, [the referee] had a good game. Well done to Inter, and good luck to them on Tuesday [Wednesday AEDT, in the UEFA Champions League]."