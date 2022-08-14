Mourinho denies Roma is Serie A favourite August 14, 2022 04:50 1:01 min Roma boss Jose Mourinho says having a good pre-season doesn't mean his side is ready to challenge for the Scudetto as he looks to shake off a favourites tag ahead of his Serie A opener. WATCH Salernitana v Roma LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Roma Football Serie A Jose Mourinho Salernitana -Latest Videos 1:01 min Mourinho denies Roma is Serie A favourite 4:57 min 2. Bundesliga: Darmstadt v Hansa Rostock 1:01 min Halep and Haddad Maia to fight for Canadian title 5:21 min EFL Championship: Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers 5:21 min Keeper Dieng scores superb leveller to save QPR 3:09 min Werner scores on debut, but Leipzig draws again 3:58 min Bundesliga: Schalke v Borussia Moenchengladbach 4:01 min Mbappe's mopes not a concern for Galtier 4:06 min Serie A: Monza v Torino 4:08 min Serie A: Lecce v Inter Milan