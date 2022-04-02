Journalist Alessandro Austini recently criticised Mourinho on Italian radio and the former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss took him to task at his pre-match media conference on Saturday.

Mourinho, 59, said he expected a tougher line of questioning from Austini and accused the journalist of cowering in front of him.

In response to his question, Mourinho said: "I was expecting a much more aggressive question, more negative and violent after I listened to you on the radio.

"I didn't expect such an easy question. My conclusion is that you are much more aggressive and violent on the radio but when you come here you s*** yourself a little bit in front of me."

Roma sits seventh in Serie A ahead of Monday's visit to Sampdoria, having amassed 51 points from its 30 games.

It is unbeaten in its last nine Italian top-flight matches (W5 D4), winning three of their last four. It last went 10 unbeaten in a row in a single campaign in 2015-2016 (17 back then, under Luciano Spalletti).