Wijnaldum fractured the tibia in his right leg during a training session, just a fortnight after joining the Serie A club in a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been claimed in certain quarters that teenage Ghana forward Afena-Gyan was to blame for an injury that could rule the Netherlands midfielder out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Roma manager Mourinho hit back at those accusations in an Instagram post ahead of the Serie A encounter with Cremonese.

"Sometimes football can be s***. In only two weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities (his football qualities we already knew)," Mourinho wrote.

"Sadly, in a very unfortunate accident he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time.

"But it's not just football to be s*** sometimes, people can also be… Those who initiated the rumours that a top kid like Felix could be responsible for what happened are real scum.

"Let's all be together tonight: we play for @officialasroma, for gwijnaldum and for @ohenegyanfelix9."