Goals from Tammy Abraham, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini had put Roma 3-1 up after 53 minutes, with Paulo Dybala having equalised early strike in the first half.

However, a dramatic collapse from the host saw Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio all find the net for Massimiliano Allegri's men between the 70th and 77th minute.

A miserable end to the game for Mourinho was complete when Pellegrini saw his 83rd minute penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny, and despite Juve being reduced to 10 men when Matthijs de Ligt was shown a second yellow card for the handball that led to the penalty, Roma were unable to force an equaliser.

Mourinho was left stunned after watching his team suffer a "psychological breakdown".

"For 70 minutes there was absolute control. The team played really well, with the mentality of making the game," he said. "Even the approach at the beginning of the two halves was okay, with that desire to press them high, to be in control.

"We did very well for 70 minutes, then there was a psychological breakdown. The 3-2 killed us. Felix [Afena-Gyan] made an extraordinary game for a 'child'. I changed him and the player who enters the first minute [Eldor Shomurodov] who plays wrong, 3-2.

"For a team with a strong personality, 3-2 would not have been a problem. However, fear came out, some of our complexes.

Mourinho added: "The problem with Roma, is that it is made up of 'good people'. In this dressing room there is just good people.

"If the match had ended at minute 70 we would have said of an extraordinary match, unfortunately it didn't end there and all our limits had gone out, even on the bench, of spare parts."

Roma appeared to be cruising at 3-1, and still ended the game with more shots (19-14), more shots on target (seven to five) and superior expected goals (2.52-1.42) to its opponent, but showed a weak underbelly once Locatelli scored Juve's second.

Mourinho has vowed to recruit a midfielder "with more physicality" during the January transfer window.

"I'm here to help the boys grow," he continued. "I never thought my personality was enough, never thought it was easier to work here.

"I want to use all three years of the contract to affect this team, obviously I need help from the club. Now we will bring in another midfielder with more physicality."