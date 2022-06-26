The Argentina international, whose contract with the Bianconeri expires next week, has been strongly linked with a move to Inter, with talks reportedly ongoing.

Simone Inzaghi is eager to strengthen his side, having narrowly surrendered their Serie A crown to rivals Milan last season, with Romelu Lukaku reportedly on the brink of returning on loan from Chelsea.

Dybala scored 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions for Juventus, including 10 in the league last season, while winning five Scudettos, four Coppa Italia titles and reaching the 2016-2017 Champions League final.

And Milito, who won the treble with Inter in the 2009-2010 campaign, insists his former club should not pass up any chance to sign his compatriot as they look to regain the domestic crown next term.

"Everyone could use him," the former striker said. "If there is a chance, then he must be seized.

"He would be an asset in a team that is already complete.

“Dybala would be in the right club to reset and restart. And he wouldn't change leagues; he knows Serie A well, he wouldn't struggle.

"The team and the fans would welcome him, [and his] desire for revenge would make the difference."