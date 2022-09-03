Milik made his first Juve start, with in-form ex-Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic dropping to the bench, and he opening the scoring early on at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Bianconeri faded after that promising start and Christian Kouame equalised with his first Serie A goal since September 2020.

Perin brilliantly denied Jovic after Leandro Paredes gave away a penalty on his debut and that ensured Juve remain unbeaten this season.

Juve were in front nine minutes in, when Juan Cuadrado's cross was met by a Filip Kostic volley that was chested in by Milik from close range.

The Viola deservedly equalised on the break just before the half-hour mark, Kouame racing onto Riccardo Sottil's measured pass and sliding a composed finish under Perin after Weston McKennie had inexplicably passed when he should have shot at the other end.

Jovic had a golden opportunity to put Fiorentina in front just before half-time, but his spot-kick was superbly tipped onto the post by Perin after referee Daniele Doveri ruled that Paredes had handled Sottil's cross following a VAR check.

Massimiliano Allegri replaced Angel Di Maria with Mattia De Sciglio at the break and the frustrated Juve head coach was booked for dissent.

Antonin Barak's strike was well blocked by Gleison Bremer in a drab second half, with Vlahovic strangely an unused substitute.

Sofyan Amrabat almost won it late on but the impressive stand-in goalkeeper Perin produced an excellent save to ensure it was honours even.