A win would have kept the Rossoneri level on points with rivals Inter in the race for Champions League qualification, but they fell behind in the 77th minute when substitute David Okereke shrugged off two defenders before coolly finishing.

Milan would escape with a draw, however, as Messias' free-kick found the net via a deflection in the third minute of stoppage time, while Charles Pickel was sent off in the dying seconds for an off-the-ball incident involving Sandro Tonali.

Stefano Pioli's men have now won just two of their last nine Serie A outings at a crucial juncture of the season, leaving them with an uphill battle on their hands if they are to finish in the top four.