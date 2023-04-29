MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-DAY free trial

Milan headed into the game above the Giallorossi on just goal difference, and it appeared it would remain that way as a quiet affair was moments away from finishing goalless.

But in the fourth minute of stoppage-time, Tammy Abraham fired into the bottom corner to send the home fans into raptures and seemingly lift Jose Mourinho's men above the visitors.

However, Saelemaekers struck in the dying seconds to steal a draw for Milan and extend its unbeaten Serie A streak against Roma to seven matches.