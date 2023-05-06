MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-DAY free trial

Stefano Pioli's side was in full control from the off, although Lazio was the master of its own downfall for the opening goal as Marcos Antonio's error allowed Bennacer to bundle home.

Hernandez doubled Milan's advantage before the break with a terrific solo effort, helping the Rossoneri to fourth in Serie A ahead of Inter Milan's crucial clash with Roma, which it also won 2-0.

However, Milan's victory was marred by the sight of star forward Rafael Leao limping from the field early on, with the first leg of its UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Inter just four days away.

Having rested several players for last week's draw with Cremonese, Pioli may have regretted naming a more familiar line-up when Leao was withdrawn just 11 minutes in, the forward appearing to suffer a groin injury.

Yet Milan made light of his absence as Bennacer pounced on a Lazio mix-up, combining with Olivier Giroud before volleying into the ground and over Ivan Provedel.

Milan doubled its lead from a lightning break 12 minutes later. Hernandez received the ball from Mike Maignan near his own penalty area before driving forward and lashing home from 20 yards via a slight deflection.

Lazio failed to record a single shot on target before the break, and Milan continued to dominate after the interval as substitute Malick Thiaw powered a header over from Sandro Tonali's corner.

Milan was denied a late third when Ante Rebic slotted home from an offside position, but it was of little consequence as it warmed up for the UEFA Champions League derby in style.