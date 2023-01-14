MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Stefano Pioli's men threw away a 2-0 lead against Roma last weekend and were then knocked out of the Coppa Italia by 10-man Torino a few days later.

Things looked to be going from bad to worse at Stadio Via del Mare, with Theo Hernandez's early own goal added to by a Federico Baschirotto header in the 23rd minute.

A Rafael Leao finish pulled one back, before Davide Calabria equalised 20 minutes from the end, and although the champion could not complete the turnaround, the draw was enough to put Milan second.

The Rossoneri were facing an uphill battle within three minutes as Federico Di Francesco saw his cross turned in by Hernandez.

The lively Di Francesco then shot agonisingly wide either side of Tommaso Pobega shooting at Wladimiro Falcone and Olivier Giroud blazing the rebound over, with Lecce largely in control.

A deserved second did arrive before the half-hour, though, as Baschirotto was left with a free header in the box after Morten Hjulmand's deep cross.

Valentin Gendry should have followed suit a few moments later when inexplicably heading off target after yet more threatening play by Di Francesco.

Milan got a lifeline just before the hour when Leao latched on to a rebound, shifted the ball on to his right foot and beat Falcone at his near post.

Calabria then got on the end of a Giroud header to nod in the leveller 12 minutes later, but a later winner was not forthcoming from either side despite a gripping finale.