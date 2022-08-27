MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Stefano Pioli's side had to recover from a goal down in each of its opening two league games, winning one and drawing the other, but did not need another rescue act on Sunday (AEST).

Leao was a constant threat down the left flank and grabbed a deserved goal in the first half, before setting up a smart Olivier Giroud finish in the second half to cap an impressive performance.

Victory at least temporarily moved Milan to the top of the embryonic Serie A table, while the Rossoneri are now unbeaten in 19 top-flight games, the longest ongoing undefeated streak in Europe's top five leagues.

Pioli's men started slowly but kicked into gear after 21 minutes as Charles de Ketelaere dispossessed Jerdy Schouten and powered forward to tee up Leao, who rolled his finish into the bottom-left corner.

De Ketelaere continued to be Milan's chief creative force, chipping a delicate pass through for Pierre Kalulu, only for the defender to waste a glorious one-on-one chance up against Lukasz Skorupski.

Junior Messias was the next to be thwarted by Skorupski, before Leao blazed over the rebound, and Giroud dragged just wide of the target prior to the break.

The Rossoneri deservedly doubled their lead after 58 minutes when Leao lofted in a cross from the left for Giroud to volley acrobatically into the bottom-right corner.

Nicola Sansone almost hit back for Bologna, but his driven effort cannoned against Mike Maignan's right-hand post as Milan preserved its first clean sheet of the campaign.

Milan had only lost one of its previous 25 Serie A meetings with Bologna, with that defeat coming in January 2016 when Rossoblu coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was with the Rossoneri.

Given its recent dominance in this fixture and last season's Scudetto-winning exploits, it came as little surprise to see Milan control most of proceedings, not allowing a single Bologna shot on target.

With Inter Milan to come next weekend, Milan has thrown down an early marker as it looks to defend the title this season.

Prior to that, though, Milan will look to maintain its unbeaten run when it travels to Sassuolo on Wednesday (AEST) ahead of the derby. Inter will host Cremonese a little later on the same day.