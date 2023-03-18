At the age of 41 years and 166 days, the veteran marksman beat a record previously held by Alessandro Costacurta – the former Milan defender was 41 years and 25 days old when he scored, also against Udinese, in May 2007.

Ibrahimovic was making his first start in the Italian top flight since January 23, 2022, having undergone career-extending knee surgery at the end of last season's Scudetto campaign.

His goal was an equaliser for Stefano Pioli's team shortly before half-time at Stadio Friuli, with Jaka Bijol ruled to have handled the ball in the penalty area as he tried to tackle Rafael Leao.

Marco Silvestri saved well from Ibrahimovic's spot-kick, going down to his left, but encroachment from Udinese striker Beto meant the spot-kick had to be re-taken.

Udinese was furious, with head coach Andrea Sottil sent off for his protestations.

At the second time of asking Ibrahimovic was clinical, smashing his kick straight down the centre to cancel out Roberto Pereyra's ninth-minute opener.

However, just two minutes later, in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time, Milan slipped behind again when Beto made up for his encroachment offence by finishing past Mike Maignan from an Isaac Success cross.

It got worse for the defending champion when Kingsley Ehizibue extended Udinese's advantage on 70 minutes to seal eighth-placed Udinese's first home league win since defeating Inter in September.

It was a fifth defeat for Milan in its past nine league games.