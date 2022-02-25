WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Stefano Pioli's men were rarely dominant in San Siro and subsequently passed up the opportunity to finish the weekend potentially five points clear at the summit.

Rafael Leao gave Milan the lead with a well-taken goal, but clear-cut chances for the home side were otherwise a rarity.

Udinese was good value for its equaliser through Iyenoma Udogie just past the hour, and Milan was lacking the requisite drive to retake the lead as it slumped to a disappointing draw.

Milan's start was hardly emphatic but it weathered some early pressure and went ahead before the half-hour mark, Leao brilliantly bringing down Sandro Tonali's deep cross before coolly slotting past Marco Silvestri.

The contest opened up more as the half progressed but Beto wasted a decent opportunity for the visitors as he headed straight at Mike Maignan.

Tolgay Arslan shot just wide of the right-hand post and Rodrigo Becao saw a deflected effort saved by Maignan as Udinese threatened twice in quick succession around the hour.

Another opportunity went begging soon after as Nahuel Molina questionably attempted a cut-back in the box when he had only Maignan to beat, albeit from a slightly tight angle.

The deserved equaliser did arrive in the 66th minute, though, Udogie nudging over the line after fellow substitute Roberto Pereyra sent an overhead-kick towards goal.

Leao might have made it 2-1 14 minutes from time, but the ball would not drop quickly enough for him after flicking over Silvestri, and Nehuen Perez cleared for Udinese.