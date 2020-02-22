Missed the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Fiorentina was heading for defeat at Stadio Artemio Franchi, but Asmir Begovic, who was on in place of the injured Gianluigi Donnarumma, was unable to keep out a Pulgar spot-kick five minutes from time after Alessio Romagnoli was adjudged to have fouled former Patrick Cutrone.
Pulgar's penalty cancelled out Ante Rebic's second-half opener, with the Croatia forward having netted his sixth goal in his past six Serie A appearances.
Matters looked even bleaker for Fiorentina when Dalbert was shown a red card for a foul on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but ultimately it was Milan that was left hanging on, Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Caceres missing late chances to win it.