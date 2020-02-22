Fiorentina was heading for defeat at Stadio Artemio Franchi, but Asmir Begovic, who was on in place of the injured Gianluigi Donnarumma, was unable to keep out a Pulgar spot-kick five minutes from time after Alessio Romagnoli was adjudged to have fouled former Patrick Cutrone.

Pulgar's penalty cancelled out Ante Rebic's second-half opener, with the Croatia forward having netted his sixth goal in his past six Serie A appearances.

Matters looked even bleaker for Fiorentina when Dalbert was shown a red card for a foul on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but ultimately it was Milan that was left hanging on, Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Caceres missing late chances to win it.