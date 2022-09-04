Leao scored twice and provided an assist for Olivier Giroud as the Serie A champion defeated its city rival 3-2 in an entertaining clash at San Siro on Sunday (AEST).

It was a welcome performance for Milan supporters, who had seen their star linked with a move to Premier League big-spenders Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

However, the Blues were rebuffed in their attempts to strike a deal for a player who reportedly has a €150million release clause in his contract, which runs until June 2024.

💥🔥 @RafaeLeao7 is a vibe! The Portuguese rising star was in everything, scoring a double and assisting @_OlivierGiroud_ as @acmilan edged out fierce rival @Inter 3-2 in a derby thriller! #MILINT Full highlights 👉 https://t.co/txYh8nLpOi pic.twitter.com/JdacgxiLV5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) September 3, 2022

Pioli said he was never fearful Leao would depart and has now confirmed the plan is to tie the 23-year-old to a longer contract.

"These are not things that I can decide, but I believe the club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon. He is working at the best level," he told reporters.

"Rafa has beautiful attitudes, he knows that he has been gifted with talent.

"Then for the contract, whoever has to do what he has to do."

Giroud says he was always confident his Leao would stay with Milan, saying: "I was not worried about him. I knew he would remain here."

Pioli is sure there is plenty more to come from the Portugal international.

He said: "In order to improve, you need talent and intelligence, so Leao has both of those. We gave him the time and freedom to make mistakes so he could learn.

"Naturally, every time we put him in one-on-one situations, he's an important weapon in our armoury.

"Rafa has a body language that might confuse people, but I can assure you he knows what potential he has and is very eager to learn."