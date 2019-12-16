The future of veteran free agent Ibrahimovic has been the topic of much discussion in recent weeks, with Milan and Serie A rivals Napoli and Bologna all tipped with a move for his signature.

Ibrahimovic is a former Rossoneri favourite and won a Serie A and a Supercoppa Italiana during two seasons with the club between 2010 and 2012.

Boban says even at the age of 38 Ibrahimovic, who decided not to renew his stay with LA Galaxy in MLS, can have an impact on the team but says Milan – unbeaten in its past four matches under Stefano Pioli – must take time to weigh up its options.

"We will see if we have to make transfer moves for a forward," Boban said. "However, Ibrahimovic is unique, he can give so much in the short term. He is different from the others even though he is no longer 28 years old. He is a player with plenty of personality and has what it takes to make the atmosphere around a team pivot.

"When we started negotiating, however, we were in a different position in the table."

Milan is 10th in Serie A, 11 points off the top four and 18 adrift of table-toppers Inter and Juventus.