Forward Rebic tripped and fell during an attack and immediately signalled to be substituted in his side's 2-0 triumph on Monday (AEST), his arm causing him clear discomfort.

The Croatia international has undergone medical checks on the injury, with scan results revealing no broken bones or nerve damage.

In a short statement issued on the club's website, Milan revealed Rebic will undergo another scan, as well as a check-up, in 10 days.

The 27-year-old will miss two games for the Rossoneri prior to the international break in October, sitting out the UEFA Europa League tie with Rio Ave and the Serie A clash with Spezia.

Rebic's injury comes at an unfortunate time for Milan, who have been without Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the veteran Swedish striker tested positive for coronavirus.

Lorenzo Colombo replaced Rebic at Stadio Ezio Scida, just three days after the youth product marked his full debut with a goal in the 3-2 Europa League qualifying win over Bodo/Glimt.