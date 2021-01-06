Borja Mayoral bagged a first-half brace with Henrikh Mkhitaryan adding a third from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo beat Genoa 2-1 to move fourth ahead of Napoli which fell to a shock defeat by the same scoreline to 10-man Spezia, for their first loss in its newly-named Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Gennaro Gattuso's side drops to fifth in a game they had dominated in the first half but proved wasteful on front of goal, starting with captain Lorenzo Insigne after just one minute in Naples.

Andrea Petagna came off the bench in the second half and put the host ahead just before the hour but ten minutes later M'Bala Nzola pulled the north-eastern side level from the penalty spot.

Spezia played a man down after defender Ardian Ismajli was harshly sent off for a second yellow card on 77 minutes, but substitute Tommaso Pobega grabbed the winner four minutes later.

The Serie A newcomer move out of the drop zone into 16th place after their third top-flight win.

Atalanta is back in the European places with a 3-0 win over Parma, which drops into the relegation zone.

Josip Ilicic set up Luis Muriel for Atalanta's first goal in the 15th minute in Bergamo with fellow Colombian Duvan Zapata adding a second shortly after the break and Robin Gosens wrapping up the scoring after an hour.