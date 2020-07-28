Atalanta's win earlier in the day dropped the Nerazzurri down to third, but Danilo D'Ambrosio's first-half goal put them on course to move directly behind champion Juventus.

Martinez then came off the bench and fired home from range in the 74th minute for just his third goal since January as Inter made it seven games without defeat ahead of Sunday's (AEST) season-ending clash with Atalanta, which sits one point back in third.

A second straight away defeat for Napoli left it seventh, though its Coppa Italia victory has already assured it of a Europa League place in 2020-2021.

It took Inter just 11 minutes to go ahead, D'Ambrosio reaching Cristiano Biraghi's cutback and steering a first-time shot into the net.

Napoli then seized control of proceedings, though, with a passage that began with Lorenzo Insigne flicking Piotr Zielinski's effort just wide with Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot.

Handanovic then made saves from Zielinski and Matteo Politano before an Antonio Candreva deflection diverted an Insigne effort wide when a goal looked certain.

Napoli keeper Alex Meret did his best not to be overshadowed, brilliantly tipping Marcelo Brozovic's effort wide at the end of an entertaining first half.

Momentum was lost after the break and an hour had gone when Eljif Elmas next went close when firing wide.

Biraghi could have wrapped up the three points but he got his effort horribly wrong on the counter, and it was left for Martinez to run forward and pick out the bottom corner from 25 yards out to seal it.