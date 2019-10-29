Martinez opened the scoring with a deflected first-half effort before Lukaku got in on the act with a stunning 63rd-minute solo goal in Wednesday's (AEDT) clash at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

Milan Skriniar's own goal 14 minutes from time gave Brescia hope, yet it was left to rue missed chances by Mario Balotelli on what proved a frustrating outing for the striker against the side where he made his name.

The win sent Antonio Conte's side two points above reigning champion Juventus at the summit, although the Bianconeri can reclaim top spot when they face Genoa on Thursday (AEDT).

Inter was deservedly ahead by the 23rd minute, although there was more than a slice of luck about its goal. Martinez's long-range effort took a wicked deflection off Andrea Cistana and looped over Brescia goalkeeper Enrico Alfonso.

Brescia was much improved in the second half, with Balotelli threatening with a low strike before failing to get a decisive touch from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

The home side was made to pay in the 63rd minute when Lukaku cut in superbly from the right and fired a fine left-footed shot from 20 yards inside the far post.

Balotelli had a header kept out by Samir Handanovic and blasted the rebound over, but Brescia pulled one back when the goalkeeper blocked Dimitri Bisoli's cross but saw it rebound in off Skriniar.

However, an equaliser in the closing stages proved beyond it and Inter held on to return to winning ways after a 2-2 draw against Parma on Sunday (AEDT).